Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 20.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after purchasing an additional 142,698 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.36, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $170.87.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

