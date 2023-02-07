Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average of $147.97. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

