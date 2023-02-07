X Square Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,903.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,774.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 177,925 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 113,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 108,082 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

