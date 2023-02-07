Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after buying an additional 392,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after buying an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 108.7% in the second quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 107,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 73.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 84,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Getty Realty Profile

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.