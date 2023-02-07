Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STC. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

