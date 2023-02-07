Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $954,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,386,000 after buying an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Semtech by 26.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,797,000 after buying an additional 262,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

