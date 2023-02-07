Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 495,398 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,610,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

BHLB opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

