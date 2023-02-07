Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $90,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.14. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

