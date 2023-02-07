Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZWS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 139.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after buying an additional 714,152 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,823,000 after buying an additional 539,307 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 22.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after buying an additional 404,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,136,000 after buying an additional 393,392 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -202.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

