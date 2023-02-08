11,471 Shares in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 196.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after buying an additional 962,294 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 744.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 592,279 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 112.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after buying an additional 491,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

