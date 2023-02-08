15,549 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $532,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bread Financial Stock Performance
NYSE BFH opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
Bread Financial Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
