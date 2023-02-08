19,794 Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.8% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

ETD opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $757.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

