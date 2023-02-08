1ST Source Bank Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,906.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 209,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 197,302 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Alphabet by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2,708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,099 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,793.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,347,000 after acquiring an additional 958,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,985,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,097,000 after buying an additional 2,837,327 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

