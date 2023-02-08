22,270 Shares in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Independent Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Independent Bank by 17.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBCP stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $34,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,680.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IBCP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

