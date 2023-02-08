2,488 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after purchasing an additional 415,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.6 %

IPGP stock opened at $113.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $161.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

