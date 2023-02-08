2,811 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %
AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
