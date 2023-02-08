44,714 Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTVE stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

