44,714 Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 1.8 %
PTVE stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
