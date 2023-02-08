6,497 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $806.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.91. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $75.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

