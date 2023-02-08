Abbrea Capital LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -380.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,681 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

