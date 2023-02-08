AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 460,153 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of -0.16. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.