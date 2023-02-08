Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

