ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $9.19 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59,116 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 50.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -380.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,681 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

