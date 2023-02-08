AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

Shares of AVAV opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -285.05 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $114.11.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.