Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,708.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,099 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 12.2% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

