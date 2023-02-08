Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,793.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958,992 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

