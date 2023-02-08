Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 7.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.