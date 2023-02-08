Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,848.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690,661 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $779,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.