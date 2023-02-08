Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,887.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

