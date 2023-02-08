Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,681. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
