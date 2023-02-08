Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,681. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

