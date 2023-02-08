Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -380.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.05.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
