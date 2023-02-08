Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

