American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American States Water were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.03.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

