Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 66,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBUY opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $77.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.