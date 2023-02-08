Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 15,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Up 4.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.76.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.