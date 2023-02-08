ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ArcBest Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $103.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

