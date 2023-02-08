Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arconic were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 992,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arconic by 805.9% during the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arconic

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89.

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.