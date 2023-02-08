Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,706,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 824,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% during the third quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 469,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 406,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 23.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

