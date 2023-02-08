Barclays PLC Acquires 10,791 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 431.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.