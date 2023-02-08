Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MCRB opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $677.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.69. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

