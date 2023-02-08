Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 5,703.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,987 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

