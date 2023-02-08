Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 71.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 4.0% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.