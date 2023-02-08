Barclays PLC Buys 1,110 Shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMAP. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMAP opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

About SportsMap Tech Acquisition

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

