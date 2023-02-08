Barclays PLC Buys 849,869 Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) by 4,209.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,869 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Offerpad Solutions were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Offerpad Solutions Profile

OPAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.