Barclays PLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $583.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $40,368.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $40,368.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,639.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,827 shares of company stock valued at $72,313. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

