Barclays PLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.73 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

