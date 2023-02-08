Barclays PLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $114.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $124.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

