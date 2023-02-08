Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FirstCash by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

FirstCash Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 80,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $7,274,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,207,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,722,269.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

