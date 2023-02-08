Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 87,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 80.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $883.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

