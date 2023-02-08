Barclays PLC Purchases 16,110 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.98%.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.