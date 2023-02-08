Barclays PLC Purchases 4,351 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.